For UIC students: 10 ways to explore Chicago

As a UIC student, you’re in the heart of Chicago, with the ability to explore the city without traveling far, and without spending a lot of money. People come from all over the country — and the world — to see museums, art and architecture that’s not far from our doorstep on campus.

What’s more, you can dive into Chicago without breaking the bank. This fall, check out these cool spots to get to know our city.

These locations are close to campus or a short train or bus ride away. Most are either free or offer student discounts. And keep in mind this only scratches the surface of what you can see and do in Chicago. It’s just the start!

On and around campus

As a UIC student, you’re already close to some great free museums

1. Jane Addams Hull-House Museum

This National Historic Landmark sits right on campus, behind Student Center East. Founders Jane Addams, Ellen Gates Starr and Mary Keyser made it into one of the country’s most influential social settlements. The three lived in solidarity with the immigrant communities they sought to empower while advocating for civil rights and public housing.

There are two buildings: Hull-House was built in 1856, and the Residents’ Dining Hall was constructed in 1907. You can reserve a date and time to explore or stop by during regular business hours. Walk-ins are always welcome.

Visitors at the Jane Addams Hull House Museum peruse the bookstore. (Photo: Sara Larson)

2. National Public Housing Museum

The National Public Housing Museum opened in 2025 at the historic Jane Addams Homes with a mission “to preserve, promote and propel the right of all people to a place where they can live and prosper — a place to call home.” Learn about the history of national public housing through the voices, memories and public policies that helped shape life for millions of families for over a century.

Explore on your own during regular hours or reserve a timed ticket for a guided, immersive experience.

Visitors explore the REC Room at the National Public Housing Museum. (Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC).

3. National Museum of Mexican Art

Located near campus in the Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art is home to one of the largest collections of Mexican art and culture in country. If you walk there, you’ll also see some of the amazing murals Pilsen is known for.

4. ChiTown Drive In

Did you know that drive-in movies were still around? And that there’s one less than 2 miles from campus? ChiTown Drive In offers great sound and delicious food in your vehicle while you watch movies with your friends. You will need a car (or know someone who has one), but this is a fun way to spend a night out.

Millennium Park

The park is vast and fun to check out if you haven’t already. The CTA Blue line from the UIC-Halsted station gets you there in about 24 minutes.

5. Cloud Gate

You probably already know about “The Bean” but go see this sculpture up close to truly understand its size and allure. Nestled on the west side of Millennium Park, it’s hard to miss and offers plenty of opportunities for fun photos.

You probably already know about “The Bean,” but go see this sculpture up close to truly understand its size and allure.

6. Crown Fountain

Just south of Cloud Gate you’ll find this interesting art installation of two 50-foot-tall glass towers at each end of a reflecting pool. It’s designed by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa and displays the faces of Chicago’s diverse citizens.

7. The Art Institute Chicago

This famous museum is home to hundreds of thousands of paintings from around the world. Plus, as a UIC student, you get free admission when you show your student ID. Stroll the halls and spend time staring at Georges Seurat’s pointillist masterpiece, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” — which is now a 40-year-old movie reference!

8. The Museum Campus

Head a little farther south from Millenium Park to discover some great views of the waterfront, plus the Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium, the Field Museum and Northerly Island Park. Your student ID gets you free access to the aquarium any day and into the planetarium and Field Museum on Wednesdays. And booking in advance is always a good idea!

Live entertainment

Looking for a laugh? Comedy in Chicago has a storied history — many Saturday Night Live performers and stand-up comics, like Amy Pohler, Tina Fey, Jason Sudeikis and Bob Odenkirk — got their start at these venues.

9. Second City Chicago

You’ll see so many familiar faces adorning the halls of this comedy institution. While their main stage shows can be a little pricey, they have $10 comedy nights every Tuesday and rotating shows for $25. The Fullerton Red Line Bus 37 can get you from campus in about 42 minutes.

10. iO Theater

This theater has over 40 years of performances and offers a slightly different flavor of comedy. Where Second City specializes in sketches, iO is grounded in improv, where your suggestions fuel spontaneous scenes. They also have $10 comedy nights on Mondays and are about 31 minutes from campus on the Waveland/Broadway Bus 8.

Bonus: Obama Presidential Center Museum

The highly anticipated museum and center opened in June. The 19.3-acre campus features art, gardens, walking trails, community centers and a new branch of the Chicago Public Library. The museum currently has a waitlist for tickets, but the grounds are open to everyone to explore.

Food for thought

In addition to its history, architecture, sports teams and art, Chicago is known for its food. Where do you go for quintessential Chicago eats? The UIC campus sits next to the Little Italy neighborhood, home to some cherished eateries with decades of service, including:

Lou Malnati’s : deep-dish and tavern-style pizza

: Jim’s Original : serving original Maxwell Street polish sausages since 1939

: Al’s #1 Italian Beef: selling famous local hot beef sandwiches since 1938

Pompei Restaurant : cafeteria-style Italian restaurant that opened in 1909

: Tufano’s Vernon Park Tap: which opened in 1930 and won an American Classics Award in 2008

Or take a stroll down West Taylor Street just off campus to find Mexican, Indian, Mediterranean and Asian cuisines. No matter your taste, you’re sure to find something that whets the appetite.

Now get out there and explore our city!