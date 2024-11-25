UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 18-24
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal trespass: 2
Criminal sexual assault: 1
Criminal damage: 4
Theft: 4
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Battery: 2
Aggravated battery: 1
Leaving scene/property damage accident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 20: Two men were charged with theft at 7:59 a.m. at 731 W. Maxwell St.
Nov. 21: Two men were charged with criminal trespass at 7:34 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.
Nov. 24: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:55 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.