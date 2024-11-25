UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 18-24



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal trespass: 2

Criminal sexual assault: 1

Criminal damage: 4

Theft: 4

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Battery: 2

Aggravated battery: 1

Leaving scene/property damage accident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 20: Two men were charged with theft at 7:59 a.m. at 731 W. Maxwell St.

Nov. 21: Two men were charged with criminal trespass at 7:34 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

Nov. 24: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:55 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.