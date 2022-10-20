2022 Employee Recognition Award Ceremony

Dear colleagues,

Our annual Employee Recognition Award Ceremony will be held in person Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. UIC employees are welcome to attend as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of the recipients of the following awards:

Award of Merit (AOM).

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award (CAPE).

Rising Star Award.

Janice Watkins Award.

UI Health “Of The Year Awards.”

Service Year Honorees are also recognized at this event, including employees celebrating service year milestones of 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years with UIC! All Service Year honorees celebrating a milestone of 25 years and above received an invitation via email from UIC HR Special Programs.

Please see event details below:

Event: Employee Recognition Award Ceremony

Date: Nov. 15, 2022

Location: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road

Ceremony: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Post Ceremony Celebrations: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

We hope you plan to stay after the ceremony to congratulate our awardees! Warm beverages and desserts will be served.

For further information on parking, security at the Forum, and COVID-19 event guidelines, please visit the UIC Human Resources Employee Recognition UIC Human Resources Employee Recognition webpage.

Questions can be directed to UIC HR Special Programs at specialprograms@uillinois.edu.

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

Brindle@uic.edu