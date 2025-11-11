Dear faculty, staff and students,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is pleased to announce the 2025-26 UIC Research and Scholarship Annual Award competition. These awards celebrate the efforts and commitment of individuals who are making exceptional progress advancing knowledge in their areas of research and scholarship. They inspire and promote continued excellence at UIC.

Award categories

The Distinguished Awards will be given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their fields. One Distinguished Researcher and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from each of the following categories:

Basic life sciences

Clinical sciences

Natural sciences and engineering

Social sciences

One Distinguished Scholar and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from the following category:

Humanities, arts, design and architecture

One Postdoctoral Scholar of the Year will be selected.

One Faculty Mentor of the Year will be selected.

One Champion of Research Support will be selected.

How to make a nomination

Anyone in the UIC community who is knowledgeable about a successful UIC researcher, scholar and/or supporter can submit nominations for these awards. We also will accept self-nominations for all awards, except the Faculty Mentor of the Year Award.

Notices of intent to nominate are due by Friday, Nov. 14. Nominations and letters of support due by Friday, Dec. 19.

For additional information, including eligibility criteria for each category and access to the application portal, please visit the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research website. Please direct any questions about the nomination process to Rebecca Milczarek at rds@uic.edu.

The Office of Technology Management is also accepting invitations for the annual Inventor of the Year award.

Award recipients will be announced in March 2026. A ceremony will honor award recipients in April 2026 as part of UIC Research Week.

Sincerely,

Joanna L. Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Milczarek

rds@uic.edu