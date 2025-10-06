Dear UIC community,

We are pleased to share the 2025 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, a resource that reflects not only important safety data, but also our ongoing commitment to care for our community. At a time when uncertainty and concern can weigh heavily on us all, UIC stands together in affirming that safety, trust and compassion are woven into every layer of campus life.

This week’s launch of our new Campus Safety Training reinforces our commitment to providing tools, knowledge and confidence to stay safe. Like the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, it reflects UIC’s values of collective responsibility, connection and resilience.

The theme of this year’s report, Every Layer, Every Flame, reflects a simple truth: Safety is built through layers, each one strengthened by the people of our UIC community — our Flames. Like individual sparks that grow brighter together, each Flame contributes vigilance, leadership, support, awareness and improvement, interlocking to form an ecosystem of protection.

Each chapter pairs snapshots of campus life with dynamic sketches that reveal the layers of protection around us. This creative format makes safety approachable and relatable, showing how tools, systems and behaviors work together to build a safer, more resilient UIC.

As part of our Every Layer, Every Flame commitment, this report, issued in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, details the steps we are taking, the resources available and the information you need to promote participation, transparency and readiness. The report includes:

A summary of UIC’s policies and practices related to crime prevention and reporting, building access and security, alcohol and other drug abuse prevention, emergency response and evacuation, UIC ALERT emergency notifications and Public Safety Advisories and the prevention of and response to campus hazing and sexual misconduct.

Safety programs available on each campus to prevent crime and enhance security awareness.

Crime statistics for 2024, 2023 and 2022 on Clery Act crimes occurring on UIC Clery geography.

A comprehensive Fire Safety Report, including fire statistics for on-campus student housing facilities.

The full text of this report is available online in multiple formats. To support sustainability efforts, we encourage you to access the digital copy. However, a print copy may be requested by emailing cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu.

In these challenging times, your well-being and vigilance give strength to every layer of our community’s safety. We invite you to explore this year’s report, stay informed and take an active role using the tools and resources it provides. Together, these layers coalesce into a culture that protects and uplifts every Flame. Together, we will keep UIC safe.

With respect and gratitude,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Abraham, PhD

Associate Vice Chancellor for Organizational Resilience

For more information, please contact:

Clery Helpdesk

cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu