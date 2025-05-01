2025 merit awards: Nominate a deserving colleague
Dear colleagues,
We are excited to share that nominations are now open for the 2025 UIC Award Nomination Season! This is your opportunity to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions, achievements and spirit of collaboration that make our workplace truly special.
Award categories:
Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award (CAPE)
Do you know a colleague who consistently goes above and beyond? Someone who inspires others, drives results or embodies our values every day? We invite you to submit a nomination and help us shine a light on their incredible efforts.
The due date to submit a nomination for these awards is Monday, June 2.
All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held Nov. 6.
Please contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uillinois.edu with any questions.
Sincerely,
Gladys Lopez
Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
UIC Human Resources
