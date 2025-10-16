2025 National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The University of Illinois Chicago and the Office for Access and Equity celebrate the 2025 National Disability Awareness Month. This year’s theme is celebrating value and talent.

UIC is committed to the full inclusion and participation of people with disabilities in all aspects of university life, including employment. The university values the talents of employees with disabilities. Title II of the ADA was amended in April 2024 to include technical standards for digital content. This includes online employee application systems, websites, social media, mobile apps and all other digital content. UIC will continue to remove barriers to participation and foster a climate that welcomes everyone.

Consistent with the ADA, Illinois Human Rights Act and other state and federal laws, UIC will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified employees and applicants with disabilities. Employees needing a reasonable accommodation can find the policy and forms here.

You can contact the ADA coordinator, Peter Berg, at pberg@uic.edu or 312-996-0512 with any questions.

Caryn Bills-Windt, Associate Chancellor

Peter Berg, ADA Coordinator

Office for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Peter Berg

oaeada@uic.edu