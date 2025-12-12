2025 Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research holiday schedule

Dear colleagues,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research will observe the UIC reduced service schedule for nonessential services during the upcoming holiday season. Please see the dates and times below for each of our offices to plan for these adjusted hours.

Biologic Resources Laboratory

The Biologic Resources Laboratory facility will operate on a limited schedule for essential services during non-observed university holidays beginning Wednesday, Dec. 24. The Biologic Resources Laboratory Business Office will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, and reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2.

Animal orders received prior to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, will be placed the same day. Orders submitted after the 2 p.m. deadline will be placed on Friday, Jan. 2. Animal deliveries will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 22, and resume Monday, Jan. 5. Please note this schedule does not affect the animal service areas, diagnostic laboratory and surgery service, which always maintain normal operating hours with an essential services unit schedule.

Office of Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety

The Office of Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety, serving the Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety Committees, will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2. Submissions for Animal Care and Use and Institutional Biosafety Committee modifications eligible for review will be reviewed in January.

Office for the Protection of Research Subjects

The Office for the Protection of Research Subjects will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2. UIC Research submissions will not undergo review during the reduced service period.

To prevent a lapse in Institutional Review Board approval, please submit your continuing review(s) via UIC Research at least four weeks ahead of the expiration date. This is especially important for any protocols that will expire during the reduced service period of Dec. 24 to Jan. 1. Requests for emergency use of an investigational drug or device will continue to be accepted during the reduced service period. Please submit your request via the UIC IRB listserv in the event of an emergency use request.

Office of Sponsored Programs

The Office of Sponsored Programs will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2. Please submit any necessary administrative work, such as proposals, documents and reports requiring institutional endorsement, new or amended contracts and cost-related information for reporting and billing purposes, no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16. This will ensure timely review and processing of sponsored project documents that are due prior to Friday, Jan. 2.

Research Resources Center

The Research Resources Center will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, and reopen for normal business hours on Friday, Jan. 2. Please note that some Research Resources Center core facilities may continue some operational capacity during the holiday period. Please see the Research Resources Center website for individual core schedules.

Thank you for everything you do to make our research programs successful! We wish you and your families a healthy and happy holiday season.

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Clair

ovcrweb@uic.edu