2026-27 UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

Each semester, UIC provides this notice to comply with the Drug-Free Schools and Campuses Regulations (EDGAR Part 86). It is designed to keep every member of our community informed about the university’s expectations, the risks associated with alcohol and drug misuse and the resources available for support.

UIC remains committed to a campus and workplace free from the misuse of alcohol and other drugs. As part of that commitment, we are sharing the current UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy and Resource Guide along with the University Statement on a Drug-Free Workplace. Together, these resources outline responsibilities, standards of conduct, expectations, education and support services available to our community.

The policy and resource guide continue to be informed by the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988 and the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act Amendments of 1989. It includes:

University standards of conduct prohibiting drug and alcohol abuse

Disciplinary sanctions that may result from policy violations

A summary of applicable federal, state and local criminal penalties

An overview of health risks linked to alcohol and other drug use

A directory of university and community resources for prevention, education, counseling and recovery support

Cannabis clarification: Although Illinois law allows certain uses of cannabis, cannabis continues to be regulated under the federal Controlled Substances Act. Because of this, UIC prohibits the unlawful or unauthorized possession, use, distribution or sale of cannabis on university property or during university-affiliated activities. This prohibition applies to both recreational and medical use, regardless of what may otherwise be permitted under Illinois law.

The policy is one part of UIC’s broader effort to foster a health-promoting campus, where prevention, education and care are woven into everyday student and employee experience. We encourage you to take a few minutes to review the policy and resource guide, both to understand what is expected of you and to learn about the resources available to support your health, safety and success.

Questions about this notice:

Students may reach out to the Office of the Dean of Students at 312-996-4857.

Employees may contact UIC Human Resources at 312-996-0840.

For additional prevention and support resources, visit the Wellness Center, a unit of Student Health and Wellbeing, which provides inclusive, student-centered services to promote health, safety and success.

Sincerely,

Jamar Orr

Executive Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

UIC Wellness Center

wellnesscenter@uic.edu