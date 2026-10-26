Dear faculty, staff and students,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is pleased to announce the 2026-27 UIC Research and Scholarship Annual Award competition. These awards honor the exceptional accomplishments of faculty, scholars, postdoctoral researchers and staff whose work is advancing knowledge, fostering innovation and creating meaningful impact across disciplines. By recognizing these achievements, we celebrate the talent and dedication that drive UIC’s research and scholarly excellence and inspire future generations of innovators.

Award categories

The Distinguished Awards recognize individuals whose achievements have had a significant impact on their fields and who exemplify excellence in research, scholarship, mentorship and service to the research enterprise.

One Distinguished Researcher and one Rising Star awardee will be selected in each of the following categories: Basic Life Sciences Clinical Sciences Natural Sciences and Engineering Social Sciences

One Distinguished Scholar and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from the following category: Humanities, Arts, Design and Architecture

One Postdoctoral Scholar of the Year will be selected who demonstrates exceptional promise to become a future leader in research.

One Faculty Mentor of the Year will be selected who serves as an outstanding, knowledgeable and empathetic guide, leveraging their experience to inspire and support trainees in achieving their academic goals.

One Champion of Research Support will be selected who, while not directly engaged in research activities, provides exceptional support to UIC’s research enterprise.

How to make a nomination

Anyone in the UIC community who is knowledgeable about a successful UIC researcher, scholar and/or supporter can submit nominations for these awards. We also will accept self-nominations for all awards, except the Faculty Mentor of the Year Award.

Notices of intent to nominate are due by Friday, Nov. 13. Nominations and letters of support are due by Friday, Dec. 18.

For additional information, including eligibility criteria for each category and access to the application portal, please visit the Research and Scholarship Annual Award Competition website. Please direct any questions about the nomination process to Rebecca Milczarek at rds@uic.edu.

The Office of Technology Management is also accepting invitations for the annual Inventor of the Year award.

Award recipients will be announced in March 2027. A ceremony will honor award recipients in April 2027 as part of UIC Research Week.

Sincerely,

Joanna L. Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Milczarek

rds@uic.edu