Dear UIC community,

Today, we share UIC’s 2026 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, guided by the theme: Built from many. Stronger as one. It reflects how we approach campus safety and the responsibility we share to bring UIC’s people, programs and partnerships together in service to our community.

At the heart of this report is a commitment to you. When you walk into a classroom, stay late to finish your work, gather with friends or raise a concern, you deserve to know that your safety matters. As university leaders, we are responsible for making safety a priority and ensuring our teams work together to provide help when it is needed.

We recognize that experiences with safety can affect your daily life and your confidence in the university. You may carry a concern of your own, worry about someone else or experience doubt about speaking up. We take those concerns seriously.

Throughout this year’s report, illustrations reimagine familiar campus places, people and safety resources through interlocking pieces. Every piece has a purpose, and strength comes from how they connect. The same is true of safety at UIC. Students, faculty and staff contribute by staying informed, watching out for one another and sharing concerns. Our responsibility is to ensure those concerns reach the right people and that our teams work together to provide support. That is what Built from many. Stronger as one. means in practice.

The report brings together information you can use to make informed decisions, prepare for an emergency and find assistance. It also provides public accounting for reported crime and fire statistics. Inside, you will find:

Safety policies and reporting procedures covering crime prevention, building access and security, alcohol and other drug abuse prevention and the prevention of and response to hazing and sexual misconduct.

Emergency response and evacuation information, including information on safety messaging like UIC ALERT emergency notifications and Public Safety Advisories.

Safety programs and resources available across UIC’s campuses.

Crime statistics for 2025, 2024 and 2023 for locations within UIC’s Clery Act reporting geography.

The Fire Safety Report, including fire statistics for on-campus student housing facilities.

Please take time to read the report, identify the resources relevant to you and share them with others. Knowing where to turn before a problem arises can make a difficult moment easier to navigate. You do not need to have all the answers before asking for help.

Issued in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, the report is available online in multiple formats. A free print copy may be requested by emailing cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu. For assistance finding a safety resource or the appropriate office for a non-emergency concern, contact ready@uic.edu. In an emergency, call the UIC Police at 312-355-5555.

Thank you to the students, faculty and staff who look out for others and contribute to this work every day. Our responsibility as leaders is to support those efforts with clear guidance, accessible resources and coordination across the university. We will continue listening to your concerns and using what we learn to improve how UIC serves you.

With care and commitment,

Kathryn Chval

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Abraham

Associate Vice Chancellor for Organizational Resilience

For more information, please contact:

Clery Helpdesk

cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu