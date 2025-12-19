2026 Illinois Soybean Association’s SpringBoard Challenge open

The Illinois Soybean Association’s Soy Innovation Center invites pre-proposals to its 2026 SpringBoard Challenge, which encourages innovation at the proof-of-concept stage that could lead to Soy Innovation Center investments and put Illinois on the path of establishing a soy-based innovation ecosystem.

The 2026 SpringBoard Seed Funding Challenge will focus on four areas: bioplastics, lubricants, PFAS substitutes and biopolymers. We also welcome ideas for other industrial-scaled, soy-based products.

A three-page pre-proposal is required before being invited to submit a full project proposal. Pre-proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.

— Ben Taylor, Office of the Vice President for Economic Development and Innovation