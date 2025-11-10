3 UIC police bring lessons of service and duty from military service  

Officer Tim Williams (left) and Sergeant Daniel Esquilin say they bring the values of duty, integrity and teamwork from their military service into their current roles in the UIC Police Department. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

In honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, we spotlight three University of Illinois Chicago police officers who have served both their nation and our campus community. Their service spans peacekeeping and international training, building partnerships with allied forces and a shared commitment to care for others. Their stories reveal how the lessons learned in uniform — integrity, teamwork and purpose — continue to shape their work at UIC.

For these three UIC police officers, serving in the military was the start of a lifelong dedication to helping others. From military training and missions overseas, they bring their sense of duty, dedication and discipline to their work and community engagement on campus today.

Deputy Chief Jason Huertas

“For me, every day is Veterans Day,” said Deputy Chief Jason Huertas, who served in the United States Marine Corps from 1994 to 1998.

Deputy Chief Jason Huertas. (Photo courtesy of Jason Huertas)

“Joining the Marines was the single greatest decision of my life. It didn’t make me someone new, but it brought out who I already was.”

Two weeks after graduating high school, Huertas enlisted. As part of a rapid-response Marine Expeditionary Unit based on the USS Wasp in the Mediterranean Sea, he supported NATO’s peacekeeping efforts in several parts of the former Yugoslavia during and after the wars in the region. Later, he was deployed to Okinawa, Panama and Korea.

“When there’s instability in the world, U.S. service members are often there first,” he said. “We trained to provide security, assess conditions and work alongside partners to maintain peace.”

That readiness and sense of duty continue to guide him at UIC.

“The Corps taught me that loyalty and preparation save lives,” he said. “In policing, those same principles apply — loyalty to your team, loyalty to your mission and loyalty to the community you serve. ‘Once a Marine, always a Marine’ isn’t just a phrase. It means your integrity follows you wherever you go.”

UIC Police Sergeant Daniel Esquilin

How has your experience as a veteran shaped your leadership at UIC?

“For me, it’s all about unity and trust,” said Sergeant Daniel Esquilin. His year of service as a U.S. Army sergeant during Operation Iraqi Freedom included over one hundred combat missions in Baghdad and other regions across Iraq.

UIC Police Sergeant Daniel Esquilin. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

“When you’re part of a team, every person depends on the other. You learn that success comes from everyone working together to serve others.”

That lesson carries into his role on campus.

“At UIC, teamwork is everything,” he said. “Every officer, dispatcher and member of our community plays a role in promoting safety and peace of mind. Communication and collaboration make that possible.”

Esquilin said that serving selflessly — one of the core values of the Army — remains central to his approach.

“It’s about being there for people,” he said. “That’s what service means to me: putting the welfare of others before your own.”

UIC Police Officer Tim Williams

“I’ve always had a protective nature,” said Officer Tim Williams, who served in the U.S. Army and has spent the past 14 years in law enforcement, with the last 7 years at the UIC Police Department.

UIC Police Officer Tim Williams. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

“When I was younger, I always looked out for my little brother. If someone picked on him, I stepped in. That sense of responsibility has stayed with me my whole life.”

Williams’ experience in the military, which included a deployment to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and a mission supporting NATO’s deterrence efforts in Poland, deepened that commitment.

“Those experiences gave me perspective,” he said. “They taught me courage, patience and how to stay calm in difficult moments. They also reminded me that service is about helping others, wherever you are.”

That spirit defines his work at UIC.

“Every day, I get the opportunity to make a difference,” Williams said. “Sometimes it’s helping someone in crisis, calming a tense situation or simply listening when someone needs to talk. It’s about being present for people who may be facing one of the hardest days of their lives.”

For students thinking about a life of service — whether in the military or in policing — Williams offered simple advice.

“Service helps you grow. It builds discipline, character and unbreakable bonds,” he said. “The greatest reward isn’t recognition — it’s knowing you’ve helped someone when it mattered most.”