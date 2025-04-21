3rd Annual Symposium on Artificial Intelligence in Business and Society
Join us for an engaging symposium that delves into the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) research and its practical applications, as well as the significant challenges associated with deploying AI at scale. This one-day event brings together leading researchers in AI from both industry and academia.
What you’ll gain from this symposium:
- Expert insights on overcoming real-world challenges in scaling AI systems.
- A deep dive into the economics behind building and sustaining AI infrastructure.
- An update on the latest AI breakthroughs, focusing on industry decision-making tools.
- Actionable frameworks for responsible AI, designed for business and societal impact.
For more information, please contact:
Whusheane Perry
wperry@uic.edu
