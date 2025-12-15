Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

Nominations are now being accepted for the 54th Annual Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards. Please consider nominating any outstanding undergraduate, graduate and/or professional students who have given their time and talent to the campus or in their community. You can find a detailed description of each award listed below at go.uic.edu/cssla for individual awards or go.uic.edu/CSSLAStudentOrgAwards for student organization awards:

Nomination dates and guidelines

Nominations for individual student awards will be accepted at go.uic.edu/csslanomination through Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

Nominations for student organization awards will close on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

Nominators should provide detail when describing the nature and value of the nominee’s contributions relevant to a particular award.

Bulk nominations are allowed to nominate for the Chancellor’s Student Service award only. The bulk nomination spreadsheet should be completed before uploading it to the CSSLA Bulk Nomination Form.

Nominated students will receive an email to verify their contact information. (Nominations are not considered complete until the student has verified his/her contact information online.)

Nominees must be in good academic standing.

Students may nominate themselves or other students.

Undergraduate, graduate and professional students are eligible for the Chancellor’s Student Service, Bates and Addams awards. Only undergraduate students are eligible for the Activities Honorary Society Induction.

The awards will be presented at the 54th Annual Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Awards program on the evening of Thursday, April 16, at 5 p.m. in the Illinois Room at Student Center East. Recipients will be recognized individually, and their nominator will be invited to attend.

For additional information, or to nominate a student, visit go.uic.edu/csslanomination or contact Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at slce@uic.edu.

Thank you for your support in recognizing our outstanding students’ achievements in volunteerism, service and leadership.

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Leadership and Civic Engagement

slce@uic.edu