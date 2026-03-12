Traffic-calming project phase two begins near hospital

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The installation of traffic-calming measures near the hospital will begin its second phase on Monday, March 16.

In this phase, curb extensions and a raised crosswalk across Taylor Street at Hermitage Avenue will be installed. For this work, Taylor Street will be closed from Paulina Street to Wood Street. Detour signage will be posted in this area.

A temporary patient drop-off zone will be established, with signage, on the east side of the hospital.

UIC shuttle buses will be rerouted and indicated in the UIC Ride app.

This work is expected to take eight weeks to complete. Construction updates will be posted online at grenshawgarage.com.

If you are traveling in this area during this time, please use caution and follow the directional signage and barricades put in place for your protection.

Again, thank you for your cooperation and patience as this work takes place.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu