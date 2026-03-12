Call for nominations for Presidential Search Committee

Please read this entire message before submitting nominations. Failure to follow the guidelines may result in nominations not being accepted.

The UIC Senate Executive Committee developed the following criteria and guidelines for nominating faculty to serve on the search committee for the president of the University of Illinois. UIC will forward eight to 10 faculty nominees to the Board of Trustees, who will choose three to serve as UIC’s representatives.

The three sections to this process are criteria, procedure and selection.

1. Criteria for the selection of Presidential Search Committee members from UIC:

Experience in faculty governance groups

Experience on search committees

Demonstrated excellence in teaching, research or service

Recognized for integrity, judgment and character

Must be available to work on the search process during the summer months

All faculty members, of any rank, are eligible. However, as this duty will probably require considerable investment of time and effort, we would discourage more junior faculty (i.e. those on tenure-track) from being nominated.

Deans are not eligible, but department heads are.

Anyone who is nominated must have been asked and agreed to serve if selected.

Self-nominations are acceptable.

Representatives will be selected to broadly embody the campus, including the medical center colleges and other disciplines unique to UIC.

The demographic makeup of the group we suggest should show the commitment to diversity embraced by UIC, although the Board of Trustees will select the final composition of the search committee and they will be responsible for ensuring its diversity.

2. The procedure requires that nominations must include a brief biographical sketch limited to 200 words with the following information:

Name

Degree(s)

Title

Department and college

Two-sentence description of scholarly accomplishments

List search committee and faculty governance service, and other pertinent information.

To be considered, all nominations with the required information above (section 2) must be sent to Elizabeth Dooley, clerk of the UIC Senate (edooley@uic.edu), by 5 p.m. on March 13, 2026.

3. The UIC Senate Executive Committee will determine the slate of nominees. The selected nominees will be included as candidates in the faculty-wide online election, which will run from March 23 to April 1 (closing at noon).

The UIC Senate Executive Committee will approve the nominees. The top two tenure-track faculty and the top two non-tenure-track faculty will be selected as nominees, and then the remaining (four to six) faculty nominees will be determined based on vote totals. The UIC nominees will be forwarded to the University Senates Conference for submission to the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees will select three UIC faculty to serve on the presidential search committee.

We appreciate your help and cooperation with this very important matter.

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Dooley

edooley@uic.edu