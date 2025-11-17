A season to remember for UIC soccer programs

The second Sunday in November started as expected for Illinois at this time of year — windy, cold and at times snowy. But for UIC women’s soccer players, it became something extraordinary.

In one of the most significant single days ever for UIC soccer, the women’s team earned their first appearance in the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship. By winning the Missouri Valley Conference postseason tournament, the Flames automatically qualified for the 64-team field. When they gathered to watch the selection show a day later, they erupted in cheers.

The UIC women’s soccer team, who qualified for the NCAA DI tournament for the first time, react to hearing their name called during the selection show. (Photo: Jami Sponaugle)

On that same Sunday, the men’s side also won a postseason match, earning a spot in the MVC tournament semifinals after beating Belmont University in Tennessee. Behind junior midfielder Edouard Nys and his NCAA-leading 16 goals, the Flames finished the season with only three losses, tying a program record for the fewest overall defeats.

While that day was a culmination (and coronation), the journey tells the story.

With their season on the line, the Flames needed to win each of their last five games to continue.

It started when they shut out Belmont late last month, putting themselves in a position to play their way into the postseason. After that, they had to win to play another game.

So, they kept winning.

First, graduate student and Chicagoan Katelyn Nardulli scored a second-half goal against Northern Iowa in the regular season finale, securing the last seed in the MVC tournament, and keeping her UIC career going. Then it was senior Hannah Gryzik’s turn; her game-winning goal over third-seed Indiana State put UIC in the semifinals.

During the pressure-packed run towards history, fifth-year head coach David Nikolic was aware of the big picture. He knew the men had reached the NCAA tournament and had success there, and this was a moment for the women. “This is a soccer school, and we wanted to be part of that tradition,” said Nikolic.

More soccer, higher stakes

The semis and finals were a masterclass in goalkeeping taught by two UIC keepers. Chicago native and first-year law student Francesca Faraci starts games, and fellow graduate student Sara Sanabria handles the second half, overtimes and penalty kicks.

“She’s one of the best in the country facing penalties,” said Nikolic. This is his 14th NCAA tournament as a coach (previously, he went with Northwestern and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee), but his first as a head coach.

The Flames needed every bit of Sanabria’s expertise and net savvy, as the MVC semi and final both went to a penalty shootout. As tournament MVP, she stopped the final penalty in the championship game against Illinois State, then sprinted towards her teammates to start the celebration.

The season would end six days later in round one of the NCAA tournament against the top seed Notre Dame, but the lasting impact had already been made.

The Flames had arrived, and women’s college soccer should get used to them being around.

Student success

Off the field, academics get equal emphasis, thanks in part to Student-Athlete Academic Services, which provides student resources and promotes a culture of leadership and life-long learning.

These dedicated professionals meet regularly with student-athletes, monitoring their academic performance and identifying problem areas. NCAA athletes need to maintain certain grades to keep playing, and the advisors help players juggle academic and athletic responsibilities.

The unit has four full-time advisors, including Summer Garrison, the academic advisor for men’s soccer.

Garrison is experienced in balancing college athletics and academics. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she excelled as a soccer student-athlete and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten Conference honoree. She went on to earn her master’s degree in sports industry management from Georgetown University.

“My role here is to help athletes become the best versions of themselves,” said Garrison.

Garrison is an important part of UIC Athletics’ commitment to overall student success, Nys said.

“We have great support from the coaching staff and academic advisors, especially Summer,” Nys said. “They are there to help with academics, mental health and other things we might need.”

Men at work

While the men’s team fell short of their goal after losing in the MVC tournament semifinals, they were a fun and entertaining group to watch. Their potent offense allowed for an open style of play, where players create and quickly adapt based on what that game gives them.

“We’re a team that likes to combine,” said starting goalie Owen Cornell of the playmaking style.

That approach and strategy resulted in wins and one of the best starts to a season in program history. The college soccer community took notice: Players earned regular and postseason awards, and a few spent weeks near or at the top of lists showing NCAA statistical leaders.

The team’s success is a credit to Head Coach Sean Phillips, who completed his 16th season leading the UIC men’s soccer program.

“Without a doubt, it’s been one of our most exciting teams to watch,” said Phillips, a former player at college soccer powerhouse Indiana University.

Even the internet doesn’t allow enough space to list all the accomplishments of superstar forward Nys (see his awards, below). The native of Belgium spent his first two years at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, where he dominated NJCAA Division II Men’s Soccer, leading the nation in goals, assists and points and earning the 2024 Junior College Men’s DII Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-8-inch dynamo delivered when it mattered most, scoring two goals and two assists at the 2024 NJCAA Men’s Soccer Championship, including the game-winning penalty kick in the national semifinal to help the Hawks secure the first NJCAA national title in school history.

“It’s a big adjustment, coming from a small town to one of the biggest cities in the world,” said Nys about going from junior college to NCAA Division I.

But at UIC, Nys continued his stellar play, ranking throughout the season among the national leaders in multiple statistical categories. The explosive forward is one of only three players in program history to score 15 goals in a season. He can score from anywhere, and his vision is unmatched.

Only in Chicago

There are few scenes in college soccer as picturesque as a night game at Flames Field, with the backdrop of the Chicago skyline and the city’s energy acting as a 12th man. Now, thanks to the recent success of both teams, more talented recruits seek the experience of playing at UIC.

The women’s team has drawn recruits this year from around the Midwest and across the U.S. As they prepared to play their first-ever NCAA tournament game, seven players signed with UIC: goalkeeper Olivia Ochshner, outside midfielder Tenley McMenamy, defender Chloe Trinkl, midfielders Lana Esparza and Eleanor Stone, forward Alayna Muths and forward/midfielder Gracie Lisota.

With the women’s success this season, UIC soccer has a true program. Both sides play within a culture of student success, teamwork and leadership.

And they win, too.

Edouard Nys, third-year student MVC Player of the Year

MVC Forward of the Year

First Team All MVC

Four-time MVC Offensive Player of the Week (tying a UIC record)

Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List selection (national player of the year)

Darrell Turcios, third-year student Second Team All MVC

Jacobo Cruz, third-year student MVC Defensive Player of the Week