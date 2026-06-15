A UIC tradition filled with pride

Attendees of UIC’s Pride Picnic include (top row, from left) Natalie Ayala, Yasmine Dukan, Billy Huff, Moises Villada, Sarita Hernandez and Abdallah Altamimi, and (bottom row, left to right) Lauren De Jesus, Nico Darcangelo and Mi Row. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

At UIC’s 18th annual Pride Picnic on June 10, Pride flags waved as the LGBTQ+ community gathered to connect, celebrate and honor recent graduates.

The event, sponsored by the Gender and Sexuality Center and the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of LGBTQ+ People, was also an opportunity to welcome new UIC students, faculty and staff to a campus where they are seen, valued and celebrated, said Moises Villada, associate director of UIC’s Gender and Sexuality Center. The picnic is “a day where people come together to celebrate queer and trans joy,” he said.

Patrick Fitzmaurice and Nayonika Biswas returned to campus during their summer break for the picnic.

“I love the community we have here. It’s beautiful,” Fitzmaurice said.

Biswas paid close attention to the details. “I loved the representation of the flags and meeting people from so many different walks of life,” Biswas said.

Founded in 1995, the Gender and Sexuality Center curates and preserves LGBTQ+ culture through programming, education, advocacy and community partnerships.

See photos from this year’s Pride Picnic.