Active Threat Preparedness Seminars: Recording and resources available

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Last month, in response to acts of violence that occur all too frequently in our communities and on college campuses across the country, our offices hosted, in collaboration with the UIC Police Department, four Active Threat Preparedness Seminars to educate faculty, staff and students about how to best protect themselves and others in the event of an active threat.

A variety of life-saving resources and safety information was made available to those in attendance, including a recording of one of the seminars, an Active Threat Educational Video, multiple printable guides, and general campus safety information, as well as an FAQ. All of these resources also are available on the Provost’s website.

If you were unable to attend one of the seminars, we encourage you to become familiar with the available resources on campus to prepare yourself and assist other members of the campus community during an active threat situation.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu