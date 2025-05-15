Advancing Digital Accessibility at UIC — Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Dear UIC community,

Today, on Global Accessibility Awareness Day, let’s take a moment to recognize the importance of digital inclusion for all members of our community. Accessibility is not only a legal requirement, it’s a foundational value in UIC’s commitment to equity, innovation and student success.

In alignment with recent updates to ADA Title II, UIC has undertaken a broad, campus-wide effort to strengthen our digital accessibility practices. As chair of the Digital Accessibility Steering Committee, I want to share a few highlights of our progress:

The Digital Accessibility Resource Hub has launched as the go-to destination for all information and resources related to digital accessibility at UIC. More resources will be added over the coming months.

Over 725 UIC faculty and staff members have attended digital accessibility training sessions.

We’re actively improving accessibility across more than 700 UIC websites and thousands of course materials.

Over 24 colleges and units have received digital accessibility consultation services regarding ADA Title II, and many colleagues have participated in accessibility office hours.

Our digital accessibility efforts are closely aligned with UIC’s learning management system transition and redesign of uic.edu to ensure long-term impact.

We still have significant work ahead, including the creation of a consolidated accessibility dashboard and the remediation of inaccessible digital content. But our growing momentum, campus partnerships and fiscal year 2025 campus investments are positioning us to be a leader among all higher education institutions in this space.

I encourage you to visit accessibility.uic.edu to learn more, request support or get involved.

Thank you for your commitment to creating a more accessible UIC for everyone.

Jason Maslanka

Chief Technology Officer

Chair, Digital Accessibility Steering Committee

Jemma Ku

Director of Digital Accessibility

Technology Solutions

For more information, please contact:

Jason Maslanka

ithelp@uic.edu