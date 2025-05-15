Advancing Digital Accessibility at UIC — Global Accessibility Awareness Day
Dear UIC community,
Today, on Global Accessibility Awareness Day, let’s take a moment to recognize the importance of digital inclusion for all members of our community. Accessibility is not only a legal requirement, it’s a foundational value in UIC’s commitment to equity, innovation and student success.
In alignment with recent updates to ADA Title II, UIC has undertaken a broad, campus-wide effort to strengthen our digital accessibility practices. As chair of the Digital Accessibility Steering Committee, I want to share a few highlights of our progress:
- The Digital Accessibility Resource Hub has launched as the go-to destination for all information and resources related to digital accessibility at UIC. More resources will be added over the coming months.
- Over 725 UIC faculty and staff members have attended digital accessibility training sessions.
- We’re actively improving accessibility across more than 700 UIC websites and thousands of course materials.
- Over 24 colleges and units have received digital accessibility consultation services regarding ADA Title II, and many colleagues have participated in accessibility office hours.
- Our digital accessibility efforts are closely aligned with UIC’s learning management system transition and redesign of uic.edu to ensure long-term impact.
We still have significant work ahead, including the creation of a consolidated accessibility dashboard and the remediation of inaccessible digital content. But our growing momentum, campus partnerships and fiscal year 2025 campus investments are positioning us to be a leader among all higher education institutions in this space.
I encourage you to visit accessibility.uic.edu to learn more, request support or get involved.
Thank you for your commitment to creating a more accessible UIC for everyone.
Jason Maslanka
Chief Technology Officer
Chair, Digital Accessibility Steering Committee
Jemma Ku
Director of Digital Accessibility
Technology Solutions
