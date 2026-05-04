Africa Day Gala celebrates culture and scholarship at UIC

UIC’s African Graduate Student Association hosted the inaugural Africa Day Gala 2026 on April 11 at Cardinal Hall, bringing together faculty, students, alums and professionals from across Chicagoland to celebrate African identity, excellence and community.

The African Graduate Student Association at the University of Illinois Chicago hosted the inaugural Africa Day Gala 2026 on April 11 at Cardinal Hall, bringing together faculty, students, alums and professionals from across Chicagoland to celebrate African identity, excellence and community.

The event drew faculty of African descent from UIC, including Ezinne Achinivu-Ibagere (chemical engineering), Jean-Luc Ayitou (chemistry), Gerard Awanou (mathematics), Victoria Laney (biomedical engineering) and Charles E. Hounmenou (social work), alongside other guests, including Chibueze Amanchukwu of the University of Chicago (molecular engineering); Olivier Kamanzi and Ana Castillo from the Africa Global Chamber of Commerce; UIC alums; and industry leaders.

The evening opened with a welcome address by African Graduate Student Association President Soromidayo (Dayo) Akinsiku, a PhD candidate in biomedical sciences, who reflected on the association’s growth and mission to foster community and impact. This was followed by opening remarks from faculty advisor Ezinne Achinivu-Ibagere, who praised the organization’s rapid progress.

“In such a short time, AGSA has grown into a powerful platform for connection, excellence and cultural pride,” said Achinivu-Ibagere. “This is only the beginning of its impact.”

Kamanzi of the Africa Global Chamber of Commerce gave the keynote address: Carrying Home Within Us: Identity and Heritage in a Global World, emphasizing the importance of cultural grounding in global spaces. “No matter where we go, our identity is not a limitation;” Kamanzi said. “It is our strength and our compass in shaping global impact.”

A highlight of the evening was a panel discussion on Africans in the Diaspora: Navigating Identity, Excellence and Impact. Panelists shared candid insights on career growth, identity and professional challenges.

The gala included an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions to the association. The program featured a recorded cultural performance by the Mande Group from Senegal; interactive games; and cuisine from Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Responding to a question about what they wished they had known earlier, Amanchukwu emphasized the strategic importance of networking, encouraging attendees to approach events with intention, identify key people to meet and follow up with coffee chats.

The discussion also addressed communication and identity in professional spaces. Ikechukwu Eze, a regulatory strategy specialist at AbbVie, underscored authenticity, saying, “Everyone has an accent,” while Dr. Ayomide Owoyemi emphasized clarity through deliberate communication. Laney highlighted the nuanced experience of women of color, noting that code-switching can sometimes serve as a practical coping mechanism, particularly for early-career faculty. Ayitou stressed the importance of mentorship, reminding attendees that advisors are not always mentors, and that intentional mentorship relationships are critical. Adding to the conversation, Awanou encouraged attendees to embrace both the journey and the process, emphasizing that success requires dedication while also appreciating growth along the way: “Work hard, stay focused, but don’t forget to enjoy the ride.”

On navigating bias and expectations, panelists collectively emphasized resilience, excellence and focus, encouraging attendees to pursue high-quality work not to prove a point, but to achieve meaningful impact.

The gala also featured an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions:

Ezinne Achinivu-Ibagere — African Graduate Student Association Legacy of Leadership Award

Gerard Awanou — African Graduate Student Association Career Excellence Award

Jean-Luc Ayitou — African Graduate Student Association Ubuntu Faculty Honor Award

Olivier Kamanzi — African Diaspora Leadership and Impact Award

Additional recognitions included the Foreman Bandama Award for Best Cultural Expression; the African Graduate Student Association Excellence in Service Award recognizing outstanding dedication and meaningful contributions of association members to the growth, impact and mission of the African Graduate Student Association; and the African Graduate Student Association Pioneer and Legacy Award, presented to founding leaders Rita Omuero, a PhD candidate in nursing who founded the association in 2023; alongside Joy Itodo, Tobiloba Adejumo and Folashade Olorunfemi, who served on the executive leadership board in 2023-2024.

The program featured a recorded cultural performance by the Mande Group from Senegal; interactive games; and a celebration of African heritage through cuisine from Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The success of the event was driven by a dedicated planning committee, including Chinwe Kamma, Anu Ijimakinwa, Temitope David, Akinsiku, Ofe Ikimalo, Temitope Oyedeji, Timileyin Okeseni, Eustace Amadi, Temiloluwa Oni, Mariama English, Chiamaka Chukwuma, Wonuola Fayemiro and Ayoyele Ologun.

As the African Graduate Student Association continues to expand its reach and impact, the Africa Day Gala stands as a testament to the power of community, cultural pride and collective excellence within the African diaspora at UIC and beyond.