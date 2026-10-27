AI-enabled health data project wins American Medical Informatics Association’s signature award

The interdisciplinary team behind Creating AI-Enabled All-Health Team Data Fabric, co-led by Andrew Boyd, professor of biomedical and health information sciences, has won the American Medical Informatics Association’s Patricia Flatley Brennan Award for Informatics Team Science.

The project integrates health data derived from a broad range of health professionals — nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech and language pathologists — to develop patient health summaries that go beyond the insights of standard physicians’ notes to improve care and enable scientific discoveries. The project is a collaboration across universities and across UIC programs; faculty and students from biomedical and health information sciences, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehabilitation sciences, emergency medicine, pathology and computer sciences have contributed to the project.

“This award is a wonderful acknowledgment of what we have accomplished over the last two years by bringing together a team with diverse expertise and talent to solve complex challenges, funded by ARPA-H,” said Boyd. “AI needs to examine nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech and language pathology with physician data to improve health for all.”

The American Medical Informatics Association awards program recognizes members for significant contributions to the field of informatics, celebrating the leadership, innovation, scientific achievement and dedication shaping the future of healthcare. The 2026 Patricia Flatley Brennan Award for Informatics Team Science will be presented to the project leads — Boyd, Catherine Craven of the University of Missouri/University of Texas at Austin and Karen Dunn Lopez of the University of Iowa — during the organization’s 2026 Annual Symposium, Nov. 7-11 in Dallas, Texas.

“This recognition truly highlights the power of team science at UIC and across collaborating institutions,” said collaborator Tanvi Bhatt, professor of physical therapy, “where diverse clinical, research and computational expertise comes together to address important healthcare challenges.”

— Erika Chavez, College of Applied Health Sciences