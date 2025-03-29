American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognition Program site visit is May 12-14

UI Health has applied to the American Nurses Credentialing Center for the prestigious designation of Magnet.

The ANCC Magnet Recognition Program is the highest credential a health care organization can achieve. A Magnet designation indicates to patients and the public that these organizations have met the most stringent, evidence-based standards of nursing excellence in patient care delivery.

Magnet recognition acknowledges the invaluable contributions of nurses in all health care settings and among all populations worldwide. It is a results-driven recognition that fosters nurse engagement and the role nurses play as interprofessional team members to improve patient outcomes and reduce health care costs.

We invite patients, family members, staff and other interested parties to provide feedback via email or direct mail.

All comments must be submitted by May 2.

Anonymous comments should be sent in writing to the Magnet Program Office.

Please note that all comments will be kept confidential and will not be shared with the organization.

Send comments to:

Noriko Gates

American Nurses Credentialing Center

Magnet Recognition Program Office

8515 Georgia Ave., Suite 400

Silver Spring, MD 20910-3492

Email comments to magnet@ana.org.

