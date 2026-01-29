Announcing Cannabis Research Institute’s Seed Funding Program

The Community Health and Cannabis Collaborative within the Division of Community Health Sciences in the UIC School of Public Health, in collaboration with Cannabis Research Institute, is excited to announce our inaugural Cannabis Research Institute Seed Funding Program to advance cannabis equity in Illinois. The Seed Funding Program centers interest holders’ priorities for cannabis research and community action and community-academic partnerships to create a more equitable cannabis ecosystem in Illinois for all.

The Seed Funding Program features two funding cycles:

Cycle 1 applications open Feb. 1, 2026, and close March 1, 2026, with funding decisions announced by early April 2026.

Cycle 2 applications open April 1, 2026, and close May 1, 2026, with funding decisions announced by early June 2026.

The program offers three funding pathways:

Equity-centric research projects: Funding up to eight projects per cycle at up to $50,000 each.

Graduate student-led, equity-centric research projects: Funding up to 10 projects per cycle at up to $10,000 each.

Community action projects : Funding up to five projects per cycle at up to $50,000 each.

We welcome applications from individuals new to the field of cannabis and/or exploring new topics in cannabis research or community action.

The full request for proposals will be available on Feb. 1, 2026. Sign up to receive the request for proposals sent to your email when it opens. View additional Seed Funding Program details.

For more information, please contact:

Marjorie Kersten

uiccri@uic.edu