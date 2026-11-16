Dear students, faculty and staff,

I am pleased to announce interim leadership for the University of Illinois Chicago Jane Addams College of Social Work as we pursue a national search for this important role in the university’s academic health enterprise, UI Health. Dr. Michele Mariscalco has agreed to serve as interim dean of the college, following Dean Creasie Finney Hairston’s retirement. Mariscalco’s appointment will be in addition to her current responsibilities and will be effective Dec. 16.

Mariscalco currently serves as associate vice chancellor for health sciences academic affairs. Her career at UIC reflects the collaborative, interdisciplinary approach that is essential to the mission of the Jane Addams College of Social Work. Mariscalco works collaboratively with the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, the health sciences colleges and UIC leadership to advance our academic priorities across UI Health. Over the last decade, her experience advancing educational opportunities, developing support for faculty and students, fostering collaboration across professional disciplines and strengthening the university’s academic mission has provided a strong foundation for leading the college during this transition. She has worked closely with Jane Addams College leadership and faculty on academic, research and student matters, giving her a valuable understanding of the college’s mission, culture and opportunities.

Additionally, Mariscalco has served as associate dean for systems-based practice in the University of Illinois College of Medicine since 2017, directing the development of experiential learning opportunities for students on medical campuses in Chicago, Peoria and Rockford. In this role, she promotes inter-professional education and practice across the health-sciences colleges. She served as regional dean for the University of Illinois College of Medicine Urbana from 2014 to 2017, stabilizing and expanding the college’s education, research and medical operations. Mariscalco also maintains positions as professor and pediatric-critical care physician at the College of Medicine. Her cumulative experience navigating institutional change while attending to the needs of students, faculty and staff will be particularly valuable at the Jane Addams College of Social Work during this leadership transition.

Over the last decade, I have relied on Mariscalco’s deep knowledge of academic leadership and administration. After discussion with the college’s executive committee and associate deans, I am confident that Mariscalco has the experience and knowledge to lead Jane Addams College of Social Work while supporting its continued commitment to education, research and service. Please join me in thanking Mariscalco for her continued service to UIC.

Sincerely,

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Margaret Moser

mlmoser@uic.edu