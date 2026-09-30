Announcing Jane Addams College of Social Work dean search

Dear UIC community:

It is my pleasure to announce that the search for the dean of the UIC Jane Addams College of Social Work is underway. Nationally recognized for scholarship, professional education, community engagement and a sustained commitment to justice, the college carries forward the legacy of Jane Addams and the Hull House movement in a contemporary urban context.

UIC seeks an accomplished scholar and experienced academic administrator who will embrace the university’s distinctive role as an urban-serving public research university and advance the college’s educational, research and public-service missions. The college dean is a member of the leadership team of the university and reports to the vice chancellor for health affairs. More information about this position is available here.

To ensure a successful search, I am seeking your participation by nominating colleagues and encouraging excellent candidates to apply. Please submit your nomination(s) and suggestions using the online nomination form. Please reach out to jacswdeansearch@uic.edu with additional search questions or with individual candidate referrals. For fullest consideration, candidates should submit an electronic application, cover letter and CV no later than Oct. 30, 2026. The search will remain open until Nov. 13, 2026.

Finally, I would like to thank the search committee members (listed below) and the committee chair, Dr. Michele Mariscalco, for her leadership on this important search. I am confident that, with your support, the committee will identify an outstanding set of finalists for consideration for the position.

Sincerely,

Dr. Robert A. Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Search committee for Jane Addams College of Social Work dean

Committee chair: Dr. Michele Mariscalco, Associate Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences Academic Affairs, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs; Professor of Pediatrics and Associate Dean of Systems Based Practice, University of Illinois College of Medicine

Brandon Barksdale, PhD student, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Sara Beeler, Assistant Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Pamela Brown, Director of Field Education and Clinical Assistant Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Daysi Diaz-Strong, Associate Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Andrew Foell, Assistant Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Jennifer Geiger, Associate Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Annette Johnson, Clinical Associate Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Therese Molina, IT Manager, Jane Addams College of Social Work

James A. Swartz, Professor and Interim Associate Dean for Research, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Search coordinator: Ciria Manzo, Human Resource Associate, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Ciria Manzo

jacswdeansearch@uic.edu