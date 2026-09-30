Announcing Learn and Lead AI @ UIC

The Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs is excited to announce a free AI learning series for undergraduate students, Learn and Lead AI @ UIC.

During in-person sessions led by faculty, students will learn AI skills through hands-on projects that they can apply immediately to their careers, academics and everyday life.

This eight-hour, flexible learning opportunity, offered in four two-hour sessions, will provide practical, career-enhancing experiences. Reflecting Chancellor Miranda’s emphasis in her recent Science editorial on the importance of preparing students to become fluent, critical and ethical users of AI, these sessions will help students build AI skills while considering data privacy, ethical boundaries and environmental impacts.

Registration will close on Monday, Oct. 12.

Students will indicate their available times upon registration. No spots are guaranteed, and space is limited, so do not delay.

Details:

Dates : Monday, Oct. 19 – Friday, Nov. 13

Format : In-person, two hours per week (meeting location based on the section selected)

Description : This non-credit AI learning series led by UIC faculty will equip students with future-ready AI skills and competencies. Students will engage in hands-on activities that develop essential AI skills that are useful in any career, including: Prompt effectiveness and iterative refinement Collaboration, judgment and AI awareness Ethics, verification and risk Trustworthy information extraction and analysis Creativity and media Students who successfully complete the learning series will receive the UIC Learn and Lead AI digital badge, which is shareable on resumes and LinkedIn. This series offers flexibility. If participants cannot attend their registered session, they can attend a different session that week to stay on track. Students will need physical access to a device that can run Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot or similar AI tools during each session. Instructions for activating free AI software available to UIC students will be provided after registration.



Register now (Format as a button linking to the provided URL)

Please encourage students you interact with to participate.

Direct questions to learnai@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Kathryn B. Chval

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

learnai@uic.edu