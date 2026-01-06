Announcing search for UIC Honors College dean

Dear colleagues,

It pleases me to announce that this week we are launching an internal search for the next dean of the UIC Honors College. As we announced in October, following a decade of incredible service as dean, professor Ralph Keen will return to the faculty this fall.

The university seeks an exceptional leader and scholar, with a commensurate appointment as a tenured full professor at UIC, who possesses an outstanding record of scholarly and educational achievement and a track record for working with the Honors College, or undergraduate, students to serve as the next dean of the Honors College. Estimated to be at least 80% time, this individual will help advance the college’s legacy as a national leader in providing opportunities for academic challenge and enrichment and an interdisciplinary academic experience which includes honors-specific coursework, research and service learning, culminating in an inquiry-based Honors capstone.

The next dean will lead more than 1,800 undergraduate students, 750 faculty fellows and 15 full-time staff into an exciting new era for the Honors College.

The dean reports to the provost and is a permanent member of the University Deans Council. Read the full position profile.

David Eddington, dean of the Graduate College, will chair the search committee.

Please feel free to share this opportunity widely with your internal networks. The advertisement for the position and information about the search is available on the search webpage.

For consideration, candidates must submit an electronic application, cover letter and resume no later than close of business Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

You may direct inquiries to Tyler Nielsen at pniels2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

