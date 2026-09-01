Announcing Staff Merit Award recipients

Dear faculty and staff,

I am delighted to announce the recipients of the 2026 Staff Merit Awards, recognizing outstanding Civil Service and Academic Professional employees whose exceptional contributions strengthen UIC. These awards honor staff who exemplify excellence through their dedication, innovation, and commitment to advancing UIC’s mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence.

2026 Merit Award recipients:

Award of Merit

Cynthia Rose Adams, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research

Catherine Leason Albecker, UI Health

Erin Gayle Broskowski, Office for Access and Equity

Marvin L. Cooks, Facilities Management Administration

Karyna D. Cueva, UI Health

Samuel J. DeLaurentis, University Police

Margarita Duran, College of Medicine

Shaughn Milton Farr, Facilities Management Administration

Tiffany Undrea Harmon; Planning, Sustainability and Project Management

Kei Hotoda, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Lashaundra Johnson, UI Health

Celeste Lightner, UI Health

Kristian D. Lopez; Office of the Senior Vice Provost for Academic Programs, Student Success, and Effectiveness

Sheree-Lynn R. Macatangay, UI Health

Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

Rebecca Rose Milczarek, Office of Research Development

Matthew Tyler Miller, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Sophie Naji, School of Public Health

Eoin Michael O’Donovan, UI Health

Guadalupe Ortiz, UI Health

Yesenia Ovando, UI Health

Emily E. Pela, School of Public Health

Damaris J. Peralta, UI Health

Tasha Quinn, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Elizabeth Ramirez; Office of the Senior Vice Provost for Academic Programs, Student Success, and Effectiveness

Kassem Zeeb Saad, College of Engineering

Jan Raphael Manzanillo Sagun, College of Engineering

Christopher Kurt Stepping, UI Health

Geoff Thames, College of Medicine

Kimberly L. Williams, Graduate College

Jacob Zachary Wilson, School of Public Health

Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award

Morgan Clarissa Benson, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement

Michael D. Harner, College of Dentistry

Maggie H. Kaufmann, School of Public Health

Alyson Lynn Lofthouse, School of Public Health

Jorge Mena Robles, Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center

Colleen E. Piersen, College of Pharmacy

Benjamin Joshua Shultz, College of Pharmacy

Ana Marija Sokovic, Technology Solutions

Elsa Mayela Soto, College of Engineering

Stephanie M. Williams, College of Medicine Rockford

Janice Watkins Award

Lauren Elizabeth De Jesus, Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center

Nesreen Hasan, Arab American Cultural Center

Maureen B. Madden, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Albert Leon Murphy, School of Public Health

Janine Ann Sacco, College of Medicine

Rising Star Award

James Gearld Alford, College of Business Administration

David Scott Tharp; Academic Programs, Review and Assessments

Crystal Tse, Center for Advancement of Teaching Excellence

Congratulations to this year’s recipients on this important recognition. Award recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 1:30 p.m. at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. We look forward to celebrating their exceptional contributions to UIC!

With regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

specialprograms@uillinois.edu