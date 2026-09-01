Announcing Staff Merit Award recipients
Dear faculty and staff,
I am delighted to announce the recipients of the 2026 Staff Merit Awards, recognizing outstanding Civil Service and Academic Professional employees whose exceptional contributions strengthen UIC. These awards honor staff who exemplify excellence through their dedication, innovation, and commitment to advancing UIC’s mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence.
2026 Merit Award recipients:
- Cynthia Rose Adams, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research
- Catherine Leason Albecker, UI Health
- Erin Gayle Broskowski, Office for Access and Equity
- Marvin L. Cooks, Facilities Management Administration
- Karyna D. Cueva, UI Health
- Samuel J. DeLaurentis, University Police
- Margarita Duran, College of Medicine
- Shaughn Milton Farr, Facilities Management Administration
- Tiffany Undrea Harmon; Planning, Sustainability and Project Management
- Kei Hotoda, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
- Lashaundra Johnson, UI Health
- Celeste Lightner, UI Health
- Kristian D. Lopez; Office of the Senior Vice Provost for Academic Programs, Student Success, and Effectiveness
- Sheree-Lynn R. Macatangay, UI Health
- Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications
- Rebecca Rose Milczarek, Office of Research Development
- Matthew Tyler Miller, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
- Sophie Naji, School of Public Health
- Eoin Michael O’Donovan, UI Health
- Guadalupe Ortiz, UI Health
- Yesenia Ovando, UI Health
- Emily E. Pela, School of Public Health
- Damaris J. Peralta, UI Health
- Tasha Quinn, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
- Elizabeth Ramirez; Office of the Senior Vice Provost for Academic Programs, Student Success, and Effectiveness
- Kassem Zeeb Saad, College of Engineering
- Jan Raphael Manzanillo Sagun, College of Engineering
- Christopher Kurt Stepping, UI Health
- Geoff Thames, College of Medicine
- Kimberly L. Williams, Graduate College
- Jacob Zachary Wilson, School of Public Health
Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award
- Morgan Clarissa Benson, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement
- Michael D. Harner, College of Dentistry
- Maggie H. Kaufmann, School of Public Health
- Alyson Lynn Lofthouse, School of Public Health
- Jorge Mena Robles, Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center
- Colleen E. Piersen, College of Pharmacy
- Benjamin Joshua Shultz, College of Pharmacy
- Ana Marija Sokovic, Technology Solutions
- Elsa Mayela Soto, College of Engineering
- Stephanie M. Williams, College of Medicine Rockford
- Lauren Elizabeth De Jesus, Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center
- Nesreen Hasan, Arab American Cultural Center
- Maureen B. Madden, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
- Albert Leon Murphy, School of Public Health
- Janine Ann Sacco, College of Medicine
- James Gearld Alford, College of Business Administration
- David Scott Tharp; Academic Programs, Review and Assessments
- Crystal Tse, Center for Advancement of Teaching Excellence
Congratulations to this year’s recipients on this important recognition. Award recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 1:30 p.m. at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. We look forward to celebrating their exceptional contributions to UIC!
With regards,
Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD
Chancellor
For more information, please contact:
Lauren Singdahlsen
specialprograms@uillinois.edu
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