Announcing the interim chief executive officer, UI Hospital & Clinics

Dear UIC community,

I am very pleased to announce that Mark Rosenblatt, MD, PhD, MBA, MHA, has agreed to serve as the interim UI Hospital & Clinics chief executive officer. Pending approval of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, Dr. Rosenblatt will assume the role of interim Hospital CEO May 16, while also retaining his responsibilities as the executive dean for the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

The mission of UI Health is to advance health care to improve the health of our patients and communities, promote health equity and develop the next generations of health care leaders. I have great confidence in the leadership team, providers and staff in place at the UI Hospital & Clinics. As some may recall, I assumed the role of interim CEO in 2017 for a period of time and am well acquainted with the responsibility and energy that this interim role requires. I am positive that Dr. Rosenblatt has the skills, experience and collaborative leadership approach necessary to lead the UI Hospital & Clinics and that he will remain an outstanding dean for the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Currently, Dr. Rosenblatt serves as executive dean, University of Illinois College of Medicine; professor of ophthalmology, Illinois Lions/Charles I. Young Chair in Ocular Research; director of the Corneal Regenerative Medicine Laboratory; and associate vice chancellor for physician affairs. As dean, Dr. Rosenblatt has pursued a system-aligned strategic planning process for the college and significant space updates to enhance the programmatic and operational capacity for students and faculty. Dr. Rosenblatt is board certified in ophthalmology and is an internationally recognized clinician-scientist. He has played an integral part in the strategic planning process of the hospital; has been part of the hospital’s senior executive leadership team; and was heavily involved in the planning of the new Specialty Care Building.

Dr. Rosenblatt is a graduate of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Honors Program in Medical Education and the Combined MD/PhD program, receiving Alpha Omega Alpha honors. He completed his ophthalmology residency and combined clinical/research fellowship in corneal disease at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School. Prior to his arrival at UIC, Dr. Rosenblatt was a faculty member in the department of ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical College, where he served as the department’s vice chair and as director of the Margaret M. Dyson Vision Research Institute. Dr. Rosenblatt also completed his MBA at New York University’s Stern School and MHA at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Please join me in congratulating Dean Rosenblatt on this appointment.

Sincerely,

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Margaret Moser

mlmoser@uic.edu