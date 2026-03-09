Announcing the presentation schedule for the UIC Honors College dean finalists

Dear faculty, staff and students,

I am pleased to announce that four finalists for dean of the UIC Honors College will interview on Thursday, March 12, Friday, March 13, Tuesday, March 17, and Friday, March 20.

We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists and provide your feedback through an evaluation that will be sent to attendees after each presentation and meeting. CVs for each finalist will be available on the finalists webpage no later than two days before their public presentation. CVs will only be accessible electronically after logging in with UIC credentials.

All public presentations will take place in person. The dates, times and in-person locations for each of the public presentations can be found below. Although there will not be an option to join virtually, presentations will be recorded.

Finalist 1

Thursday, March 12

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Room 301 (Henley Ballroom)

UIC Student Center East Tower

Finalist 2

Friday, March 13

1-2 p.m.

Cardinal Room

UIC Student Center East

Finalist 3

Tuesday, March 17

10-11 a.m.

Cardinal Room

UIC Student Center East

Finalist 4

Friday, March 20

9-10 a.m.

Room 242

Academic and Residential Complex

More information about this search can be found on the search webpage.

I hope you attend these important public presentations and share your valuable feedback as we move to select the next leader of the UIC Honors College.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu