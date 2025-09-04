Announcing the ‘Revisiting CITY 2000 25th Anniversary Photo Contest’
Mark your calendars and don’t miss out! Participate in this four-week photo contest for UIC students from Mon., Sept. 8, through Sun., Oct. 5, by recreating select images from the original CITY 2000 photo series for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card and have your photo temporarily displayed in the Richard J. Daley Library. Check out our Instagram for the weekly prompts!
To submit a photo:
Participants should upload a high-quality JPG or PNG file (file must be at 300 PPI with the longest side of the image measuring at least 13.3 inches or pixel dimensions of 4000 x 3000 pixels) via our submission form by the deadline listed below. Please ensure sharing is on so your photo is visible in the Box folder.
Files should be named as: Contest_Week[insert number]_[Your UIC UIN #]
Participants may only submit one original photo per prompt, but are welcome to submit photos for multiple prompts; however, they only have the chance to win a gift card once.
Deadlines for each prompt:
Week 1: “Presidential Towers” — Submit by 11:59 p.m. Sun., Sept. 14
Week 2: “Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen” — Submit by 11:59 p.m. Sun., Sept. 21
Week 3: “A participant wearing a dragon mask costume, at the Chinese New Year celebrations” — Submit by 11:59 p.m. Sun., Sept. 28
Week 4: “Kids & Kites Fest” — Submit by 11:59 p.m. Sun., Oct. 5
Winners will be announced at the CITY 2000 25th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Richard J. Daley Library.
The contest is sponsored by the University Library and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs.
For questions, email lib-engage@uic.edu.
