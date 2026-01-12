Applications now open: Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative

January 5, 2026

The Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative is officially open for submissions. This program provides up to $25,000 per project to help UIC researchers advance promising innovations toward commercialization and real-world impact.

Program snapshot

  • Funding amount: Up to $25,000 per project.
  • Project duration: Four months.
  • Eligibility: Full-time UIC faculty, staff and researchers with an invention disclosure (or commitment to submit one) through the UIC Office of Technology Management.
  • Key criteria:
    • Demonstrated potential for commercialization or licensing.
    • Clear plan for advancing technology readiness.
    • Alignment with UIC innovation goals.
  • Restrictions: Funds cannot be used for salary, except graduate assistant/hourly student wages.

Why apply?

  • Accelerate your innovation toward market readiness.
  • Prepare for future funding opportunities.
  • Strengthen your commercialization strategy.

For full details, eligibility requirements and application guidelines, visit the Office of Technology Management website.

For more information, please contact:
Tamira Davis
tdavis17@uic.edu

