Applications now open: Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative

The Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative is officially open for submissions. This program provides up to $25,000 per project to help UIC researchers advance promising innovations toward commercialization and real-world impact.

Program snapshot

Funding amount: Up to $25,000 per project.

Up to per project. Project duration: Four months.

Eligibility: Full-time UIC faculty, staff and researchers with an invention disclosure (or commitment to submit one) through the UIC Office of Technology Management.

Full-time UIC faculty, staff and researchers with an invention disclosure (or commitment to submit one) through the UIC Office of Technology Management. Key criteria: Demonstrated potential for commercialization or licensing. Clear plan for advancing technology readiness. Alignment with UIC innovation goals.

Restrictions: Funds cannot be used for salary, except graduate assistant/hourly student wages.

Why apply?

Accelerate your innovation toward market readiness.

Prepare for future funding opportunities.

Strengthen your commercialization strategy.

For full details, eligibility requirements and application guidelines, visit the Office of Technology Management website.