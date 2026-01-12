Applications now open: Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative
The Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative is officially open for submissions. This program provides up to $25,000 per project to help UIC researchers advance promising innovations toward commercialization and real-world impact.
Program snapshot
- Funding amount: Up to $25,000 per project.
- Project duration: Four months.
- Eligibility: Full-time UIC faculty, staff and researchers with an invention disclosure (or commitment to submit one) through the UIC Office of Technology Management.
- Key criteria:
- Demonstrated potential for commercialization or licensing.
- Clear plan for advancing technology readiness.
- Alignment with UIC innovation goals.
- Restrictions: Funds cannot be used for salary, except graduate assistant/hourly student wages.
Why apply?
- Accelerate your innovation toward market readiness.
- Prepare for future funding opportunities.
- Strengthen your commercialization strategy.
For full details, eligibility requirements and application guidelines, visit the Office of Technology Management website.
For more information, please contact:
Tamira Davis
tdavis17@uic.edu
