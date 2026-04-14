Applications open for Faculty-Administrator Leadership Program

Applications are now open for the Faculty-Administrator Leadership Program. You can find the application form, plus more details about the program, on the Faculty Affairs webpage.

The program, supported by the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, aims to cultivate and empower future leaders within our faculty, providing them with the necessary skills, knowledge and support to excel in leadership roles within the UIC academic community. The program will offer participants a comprehensive curriculum including leadership development, institutional knowledge, team building, conflict resolution and organizational management. There will be a combination of workshops, site visits, seminars from UIC leadership and experiential learning activities in which participants will develop skills to lead with integrity and inspire positive change to further UIC’s mission.

We encourage all eligible faculty members to consider this opportunity to develop their leadership potential and deepen their commitment to advancing our academic mission.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out to falp@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Houlihan

facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu