Applications open for Fall 2025 Proof of Concept Award

The Office of Technology Management is now accepting applications for the Fall 2025 Proof of Concept Award. Selected proposals will receive initial funding of up to $50,000, with the possibility of applying for up to an additional $150,000 to develop research projects with commercial potential. The program aims to provide researchers with resources to advance technology beyond the proof-of-concept stage.

Eligibility and program requirements:

Applicants must be full-time faculty, staff or researchers.

Only Fall 2024 awardees are eligible for Phase II funding of up to $150,000.

Technology disclosure must be on file with the Office of Technology Management.

Project milestones will be developed in coordination with an Office of Technology Management technology manager.

Application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 8, 2025.

Complete instructions, eligibility details and the application can be found on the Office of Technology Management website. Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to contact the technology manager assigned to their college to discuss their application.

Applications will not be accepted if a technology disclosure is not on file with the Office of Technology Management before the Sept. 8 deadline. You can submit a disclosure online.

About the Office of Technology Management: The Office of Technology Management is responsible for managing and commercializing the intellectual property generated by research and educational activities at the University of Illinois Chicago. The office evaluates early inventions and positions technologies for commercialization through engagement with industry or startup companies. With a dedicated team of experts, serving faculty throughout the UIC campus, the office is committed to facilitating the transfer of technology from the university into the market. For more information about the Office of Technology Management, visit otm.uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Tamira Davis

tdavis17@otm.uic.edu