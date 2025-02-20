Apply for UIC Heritage Garden internship

The UIC Heritage Garden is seeking undergraduate UIC students to participate in its summer internship program. The UIC Heritage Garden is a student-led, hands-on paid internship program with the goal to engage student interns in a range of learning activities to explore environmental, climate and social justice through an intercultural lens. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. March 1.

Available positions:

Garden interns to maintain the satellite gardens and engage in a variety of activities, such as plant research, story and recipe collection, monarch conservation, reading discussions, creative projects, field trips, and much more.

A photography and media intern to photograph program activities and edit images, help with social media, and more.

Summer Internship program schedule:

May 19 to Aug. 8 with a one week, unpaid break June 30 to July 4.

Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paid internship is approximately $3,900 over 11 weeks. Federal Work Study is not required. DACA and RISE Act-eligible students are encouraged to apply.

For more information, email heritagegarden.uic@gmail.com or call 312-996-3143.