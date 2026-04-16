Apply for social innovation and impact seed grant

The Illinois Innovation Network’s Social Innovation and Impact Seed Grant Application is now available. This program provides up to $50,000 for a one-year project or up to $100,000 for a two-year project. Projects are intended to provide seed funding for social innovation projects that translate research into activities that directly affect lives, address complex social problems, build trusted partnerships in the community, demonstrate longer-term engagement or depth of engagement, and are scalable or replicable. Apply by May 21.