Dear colleagues,

Please review this schedule of approved holidays for fiscal year 2027.

December 24, 29 and 30 have been designated as gift days by President Timothy Killeen and the university chancellors, and Dec. 31 is a president-designated holiday.

As in prior years, employees of the UI Hospital & Clinics will receive the gift days and president‑designated holiday, to be used in the same manner as additional floating holidays. These four days may be used anytime between Dec. 24, 2026, and June 30, 2027, with supervisor approval. This approach ensures the UI Hospital & Clinics can maintain excellent patient care throughout the holiday period, including seven-day-a-week operations.

Please note that additional guidance regarding the December holiday schedule will be shared in November.

Sincerely,

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Susan Young

balmes@uic.edu