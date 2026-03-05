April 10: Chair Chats featuring Magic Johnson

Register for Chair Chats featuring Magic Johnson

Having left the basketball court for the boardroom, Earvin “Magic” Johnson has successfully parlayed his skills and tenacity as an athlete into the business world as chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises. Johnson has continued to make history as a co-owner of teams in the NFL, MLB, WNBA, Major League Soccer, the National Women’s Soccer League and eSports.

His investment company focuses on fostering economic empowerment in urban communities through sports, real estate, infrastructure, financial services and consumer brands like SodexoMAGIC, UIC’s dining and food services partner.

Join Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda as she chats with Johnson about the influence his college journey continues to have on his success as an athlete and executive.

When:

Friday, April 10

5 p.m.

Where:

Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

Registration:

Chair Chats is open to the UIC community and broader public, but registration is required. Registration and question submission will close Wednesday, April 8, at midnight (or sooner if the event reaches capacity). Walk-ups will not be admitted.

About:

The Chair Chats series brings well-known leaders and influential visionaries to the UIC community to explore powerful ideas for an equitable, vibrant future. Through engaging conversations on crucial issues, the series fosters connection and access to educational, research and clinical excellence, in line with UIC’s mission and role in shaping the future in Chicago and beyond.

Cost:

UIC community, free

Staff, faculty and students receive one free ticket. Tickets must be reserved through the registration link on Ticketmaster, and only one ticket is available for each UIC email address. IMPORTANT: Your Ticketmaster account must be associated with your UIC email address in order to obtain a free ticket. See details below.

Step 1: Log in to Ticketmaster account with UIC email, or sign up for a Ticketmaster account using your UIC email address.

Step 2: Select one complimentary ticket and proceed to checkout.

Step 3: Review your cart for your free ticket, then click the green button to confirm your ticket.

Step 4: Check your email for your digital ticket. You must be logged into your Ticketmaster account associated with your UIC email to gain access to this ticket on the day of the event.

All other guests, $20

This contribution is not tax-deductible and benefits UIC Aspire, which covers 100% of tuition and mandatory fees for incoming first-year and transfer students from Illinois families with a household income of $75,000 or less.

Photo-line reception with Johnson and premium seating ticket, $300

Of this amount, $270 is a tax-deductible donation to UIC Aspire.

The private photo-line reception with Johnson will take place from 6:30-7:15 p.m., following the main program.

This exclusive event includes premium program seating, reception, food and beverages and an opportunity to take a photo with Johnson.

Please note that reservations for the photo-line reception are limited, so secure your spot!

Check-in:

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the main event.

You will receive a link to your electronic ticket from Ticketmaster before the day of the event. This ticket will be accessible from your Ticketmaster account and must be shown to gain access to the event.

The barcode will be scanned at the event for you to enter the UIC Dorin Forum. Tickets are not transferrable. For any ticket-related issues, please ask for assistance and have your valid ID available.

Parking:

Complimentary and relocation parking with a current UIC parking tag will be available in Lot 5, 1135 S. Morgan St. Complimentary parking passes will be available at the event check-in.

Bag policy:

Large bags and/or backpacks are not allowed at this event. Purses and bags 14 inches by 6 inches or smaller are permitted. All guests must enter through an Evolv Security Scanner. Some items, including purses or bags, may be subject to search.

Tickets must be presented at check-in for access to this event.

For additional event information and to submit questions for the interview, please follow the link below.

For more information, please contact:

Chair Chats

chairchats@uic.edu