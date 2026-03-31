April professional development webinars
UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites all UIC employees to join our April professional development webinars. All sessions are virtual and free, unless otherwise noted.
Visit the Human Resources Training Calendar to view full course descriptions and register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- Setting Goals and Expectations — April 1, 10:30 a.m.
- Understanding Diverse Work Styles — April 2, 11 a.m.
- Generations at Work: Harnessing the Strengths of Every Age Group — April 7, 2 p.m.
- Managing Up: Strengthening Your Relationship with Your Manager — April 16, 11 a.m.
- From Bias to Belonging: Addressing Harmful Language in the Workplace — April 21, 11 a.m.
- Building Efficiency Through a Systems Theory Lens — April 22, 1 p.m.
- Adaptability: Thriving through Change and Uncertainty — April 23, 11 a.m.
- Introduction to Organizational Citizenship Behaviors — April 23, 1 p.m.
- Beyond Words: Mastering the Art of Effective Listening — April 28, 11 a.m.
- Mastering the Art of Presenting: From Nervous to Confident — April 29, 11 a.m
- Organizational Citizenship Behavior and Employee Well-being: Striking a Balance — April 29, 1 p.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Having Development Conversations — April 7, 10 a.m.
- Giving Feedback Conversations — April 8, 1 p.m.
- Writing and Delivering Performance Reviews — April 14, 10 a.m.
- Writing and Delivering Performance Improvement Plans — April 16, 1 p.m.
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.
For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uillinois.edu