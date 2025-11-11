Armed Forces veterans at UIC honored with flag-raising ceremony

Veteran’s Day Honoree UIC Police Officer Tim Williams (center) with other UIC police officers and Pawfficer Ham (front). (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

UIC’s Student Veterans Affairs hosted its fifth annual Veterans Day Flag Raising and Honoree Induction Ceremony on Nov. 11, bringing together students, faculty, staff and community partners to honor those who have served.

This year’s honoree, UIC Police Officer Tim Williams (right), is an Army veteran. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Organized by Dr. Mia Garcia-Hills, the event in Flag Pole Plaza outside Student Center East featured the UIC Pep Band, ROTC units and the UIC Police Honor Guard, underscoring the university’s commitment to recognizing military service.

At the heart of the ceremony was the raising of a new U.S. flag — a tradition that carries deep meaning on Veterans Day. It represents respect and gratitude for those who have served in the Armed Forces.