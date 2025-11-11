Armed Forces veterans at UIC honored with flag-raising ceremony
UIC’s Student Veterans Affairs hosted its fifth annual Veterans Day Flag Raising and Honoree Induction Ceremony on Nov. 11, bringing together students, faculty, staff and community partners to honor those who have served.
Organized by Dr. Mia Garcia-Hills, the event in Flag Pole Plaza outside Student Center East featured the UIC Pep Band, ROTC units and the UIC Police Honor Guard, underscoring the university’s commitment to recognizing military service.
At the heart of the ceremony was the raising of a new U.S. flag — a tradition that carries deep meaning on Veterans Day. It represents respect and gratitude for those who have served in the Armed Forces.
This year’s honoree, UIC Police Officer Tim Williams, an Army veteran, was recognized for his dedication to service.
“Veterans Day isn’t just a day,” said Antonio Muñoz, Marine Corps veteran and VFW captain. “It’s a reminder of courage, sacrifice and unity, honoring those who came home and remembering those who didn’t.”
The ceremony concluded with cupcakes and hot cider in Student Center East, offering a social space to honor service and share gratitude.
Read about UIC police officers who have served in the military, and about support for military veterans at UIC.
