August UIC Human Resources webinars
Growth happens through conversation, reflection and the willingness to keep learning.
UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to join our August professional development webinars designed to help UIC employees build skills, strengthen connections and support a thriving workplace culture. All sessions are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
Visit the Human Resources training calendar to explore course details and register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- From Chaos to Clarity: Building an Effective To-Do List — Aug. 4 | 2 p.m.
- Thriving in a Hybrid Workplace: Tips for Work-Life Integration and Productivity — Aug. 5 | 11 a.m.
- Clear Desk, Clear Mind: The Art of Workspace Organization — Aug. 13 | 2 p.m.
- Generations at Work: Harnessing the Strengths of Every Age Group — Aug. 18 | 2 p.m.
- Understanding Diverse Work Styles — Aug. 20 | 11 a.m.
- Work-Life Integration: Thrive without Compromise — Aug. 25 | 2 p.m.
- Adaptability: Thriving through Change and Uncertainty — Aug. 27 | 11 a.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Writing and Delivering Performance Reviews — Aug. 4 | 10 a.m.
- Giving and Receiving Feedback — Aug. 6 | 10 a.m.
- Giving Feedback Conversations — Aug. 11 | 10 a.m.
- Writing and Delivering Performance Improvement Plans — Aug. 13 | 10 a.m.
- Introduction to Coaching for Performance — Aug. 18 | 10 a.m.
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu
Thank you for investing in your growth and the UIC community. We look forward to learning with you.
For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uic.edu
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