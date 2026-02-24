Authorship guidelines now available online

Dear UIC community,

The UIC Office of Research Integrity in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research has released guidelines for authorship and recommendations for how to handle authorship disputes. These guidelines were developed by a cross‑campus committee, charged by Vice Chancellor for Research Joanna Groden.

The guidelines are intended both as an educational resource and as a tool to help prevent and handle authorship disputes.

The guidelines reflect generally accepted principles that authorship should be limited to individuals who have made substantial, direct and intellectual contributions to the scholarly publication, and that all authors should be given the opportunity to review and approve the final scholarly publication. Recognizing disciplinary variations, the guidelines provide flexibility in how units define direct, substantial and intellectual contributions.

Units are encouraged to develop authorship guidelines that reflect the norms of their discipline(s), including criteria for determining authorship and author order on a publication. Approved guidelines should be publicly available and shared with all scholars and researchers within the unit. If disciplinary practices vary widely, subunits or individual faculty may create and publicly share their own authorship guidelines.

Please review these newly published guidelines and feel free to contact the Office of Research Integrity with any questions. Units may also request an Information Session to help introduce these guidelines to faculty, staff, students and/or scholars.

Sincerely,

Richard A. Gemeinhart, PhD

Associate Vice Chancellor for Research

Office of Research Integrity

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Richard Gemeinhart, PhD

ori@uic.edu