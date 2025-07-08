Academic year 2026 student parking assignments

Dear students,

You will be able to apply for a 2025-26 academic year parking assignment beginning July 14. All applications must be submitted online. After processing, access to parking lots will begin Monday, Aug. 11.

Parking assignment costs

• Standard: 24-hour access — $421

• Evening: 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. M-F and 24-hour weekends — $283

Visit the Parking Services website for additional rate information.

Due to the busy processing period, it can take up to 10 business days to receive confirmation of your assignment. After the application is processed, you will receive an email with instructions for picking up your parking hang tag. If you do not pick up your hang tag, you will be responsible for providing payment for citations received for not having it displayed while parked on campus.

Please note: If you purchase a parking assignment in the fall, you will be automatically billed for the spring semester in January 2026.

Value Card parking validations

If you need to park on campus occasionally, you can purchase value card barcode validations at a campus parking office. Each validation costs $9, which is discounted from the maximum daily rate of $15. Value card validations can be used at any available visitor parking lot.

Canceling your parking assignment

It is your responsibility to return the hang tag to cancel your parking assignment, even if you withdraw or graduate from the university. Failure to cancel your assignment will result in your student account to be billed for the spring semester.

If you have questions or need additional information, please email parking@uic.edu.

Parking Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu