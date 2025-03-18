Be heard and be part of the solution

Dear student,

You recently received an email asking you to complete a survey about sexual misconduct and the experiences of students at UIC. If you have already completed the survey, we thank you.

If you have not already done so, you can help by completing the Sexual Misconduct Campus Climate Survey by Friday, March 21: Take the Survey.

Or copy and paste the URL below into your internet browser:

https://uic.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cx69bASfwBnY3ZQ.

We know you have lot of demands on your time, but this 15-minute survey is important in helping us respond to sexual misconduct and fostering a safe environment on our campus. Additional information about the survey can be found on the survey webpage.

If taking the survey makes you feel distressed or encourages you to report sexual misconduct that you know has occurred, contact the Title IX Office at 312-996-8670 or titleix@uic.edu, or use the online report form.

Upon completion of the survey, you can enter a drawing for one of fifty $20 Amazon electronic gift cards.

Thanks for your consideration and willingness to make UIC a better place for everyone.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Michael Ginsburg, PhD

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Caryn Bills-Windt

Associate Chancellor, Office for Access and Equity

Donald Kamm

Director, Office for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Title IX Coordinator

titleix@uic.edu