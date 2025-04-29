Benefit Choice Fair set for May 15

Do you have questions about Benefit Choice? Central Management Services is hosting a Benefit Choice Fair to review materials and discuss plan options with you.

Central Management Services representatives and benefit vendors will be available to answer any questions during the event, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at the Student Services Building Rooms A, B and C, 1200 W. Harrison St. A 30-minute presentation about Benefit Choice will be offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration is not required.

View other Benefit Choice fair locations.