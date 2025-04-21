Branko Bogicevic: Building the infrastructure for scientific advancement  

Branko Bogicevic, senior assistant director for project management, named inaugural Champion of Research Support. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

For research to excel, it requires modern, reliable facilities. Scientists at UIC need access to specialized systems that align with their research needs, from precise climate and disease control spaces to emergency generators to advanced instruments. Branko Bogicevic helps ensure the quality and availability of UIC’s research infrastructure, enabling innovation and cutting-edge research advancements.

“It’s always about problem solving and making things better and more efficient,” Bogicevic said. “It goes back to the community, to the society. I am inspired by what we do every day because it impacts people on many different levels.”

After more than 15 years designing mechanical systems for health care and pharmaceutical companies, Branko found he enjoyed the client-facing aspect of his work. He joined UIC in 2018 and now serves as the senior assistant director for project management on a 50-member team serving the UIC community.

Each year, Bogicevic’s department, Planning, Sustainability and Project Management, works on approximately 250 projects. These encompass UIC and UI Health and range from upgrades of campus utilities to design of new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems as part of space renovations. Each project requires coordination across a multidisciplinary team of UIC users, facilities, external consultants and contractors to meet the needs of faculty, staff and students.

“It’s a testimony to great collaboration,” Bogicevic said. “It takes a strong team to accomplish ambitious goals.”

Many of the projects Bogicevic’s team works on are designed to meet the specific needs of researchers. One major initiative is the $20 million modernization of the Biological Resources Laboratory, which supports approximately 600 research projects. The modernization enhanced mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems while limiting disruptions to research activities.

Bogicevic also recently helped upgrade the Center for Structural Biology, which will house several Research Resource Center cores, to accommodate new instrumentation and more staff.

Jeffrey Fortman, director of the Biologic Resources Laboratory, worked with Bogicevic on the laboratory renovation and recommended him for the Research Champion of the Year award.

“I found Branko to be extremely knowledgeable and a great leader and communicator,” Fortman said. “As this was a renovation project, the unexpected was always expected. As problems would arise, Branko was there to quickly respond and identify solutions.”

Bogicevic’s expertise and role have been essential for UIC to expand its research portfolio both directly by contributing to funding opportunities and indirectly by developing UIC’s research infrastructure. His work ensures research at UIC remains viable and competitive, providing researchers with modern, state-of-the-art facilities and resources.

“We’re a small, nimble group providing innovative solutions that researchers need in order to have a huge impact on the rest of the world,” Bogicevic said.

Written by Rebecca Clair