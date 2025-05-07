Call for applications: Faculty Administrator Leadership Program

Dear faculty:

We are pleased to announce that applications are now open for the Faculty Administrator Leadership Program 2025-26 cohort.

The Faculty Administrator Leadership Program is an academic yearlong leadership development experience designed for faculty who aspire to explore and expand their leadership potential within the university setting. Through professional sessions, networking opportunities, mentorship and executive coaching, the program supports faculty in deepening their understanding of academic administration and pathways to leadership.

Eligibility:

Tenured rank: associate or full professor (administrative appointment not necessary)

All faculty in the health sciences

Encourage eligible faculty to apply

Do you know a faculty member who demonstrates strong potential for academic leadership? Faculty, staff and administrators are asked to encourage faculty who would benefit from and contribute meaningfully to the experience to apply!

Apply to the Faculty Administrator Leadership Program

All eligible faculty are welcome to apply — a nomination is not required. We welcome applications from individuals who are eager to grow as leaders and engage in a supportive, collaborative cohort experience.

Key dates

Nomination and application period opens: May 6

May 6 Application deadline: May 30

May 30 Award notification: July 2025

For more information about the program, visit the program website or contact falp@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Houlihan

falp@uic.edu