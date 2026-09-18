Call for applications: John and Grace Nuveen Grants for On-Campus Internationalization

The Office of Global Engagement is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted through Oct. 16 for up to two John and Grace Nuveen Grants for On-Campus Internationalization. Each grant will provide funding of up to $3,000.

These awards are designed to encourage the internationalization of the UIC campus in support of the university’s global engagement vision to serve the citizens of Chicago and the world by being an international leader in research, scholarship and innovation, and by creating a globally connected campus community that supports faculty, staff and students as they address the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

The Nuveen Grants will be awarded to full-time faculty or staff members seeking to create and sustain global engagement through on-campus internationalization activities. Examples of eligible initiatives include, but are not limited to:

Hosting international workshops, conferences or other programs

Internationalizing the curriculum

Creating Global Virtual Exchange Classrooms

Building international partnerships that increase or diversify UIC’s international student enrollment

We encourage innovative proposals that foster global learning, intercultural engagement and international collaboration across the UIC community.

Application information and submission details.

For questions regarding the program, please contact the Office of Global Engagement at oge@uic.edu.

We look forward to supporting your efforts to advance global engagement at UIC.

Sincerely,

Jim Hammerschmidt, PhD

Interim Vice Provost for Global Engagement

Office of Global Engagement

University of Illinois Chicago

For more information, please contact:

Shellie Brown

oge@uic.edu