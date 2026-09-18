Call for applications: John and Grace Nuveen Grants for On-Campus Internationalization
The Office of Global Engagement is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted through Oct. 16 for up to two John and Grace Nuveen Grants for On-Campus Internationalization. Each grant will provide funding of up to $3,000.
These awards are designed to encourage the internationalization of the UIC campus in support of the university’s global engagement vision to serve the citizens of Chicago and the world by being an international leader in research, scholarship and innovation, and by creating a globally connected campus community that supports faculty, staff and students as they address the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.
The Nuveen Grants will be awarded to full-time faculty or staff members seeking to create and sustain global engagement through on-campus internationalization activities. Examples of eligible initiatives include, but are not limited to:
- Hosting international workshops, conferences or other programs
- Internationalizing the curriculum
- Creating Global Virtual Exchange Classrooms
- Building international partnerships that increase or diversify UIC’s international student enrollment
We encourage innovative proposals that foster global learning, intercultural engagement and international collaboration across the UIC community.
Application information and submission details.
For questions regarding the program, please contact the Office of Global Engagement at oge@uic.edu.
We look forward to supporting your efforts to advance global engagement at UIC.
Sincerely,
Jim Hammerschmidt, PhD
Interim Vice Provost for Global Engagement
Office of Global Engagement
University of Illinois Chicago
For more information, please contact:
Shellie Brown
oge@uic.edu
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